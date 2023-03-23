ANNOUNCEMENT: Borderland 2023 Lineup

Borderland Festival has shared its 2023 artist lineup to take place on Sept. 15 through 17 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, N.Y

The fifth installment of the gathering will boast over 20 acts spread across two stages.

Topping the 2023 edition of Borderlands Festival is Trey Anastasio with Classic TAB, as well as Goose and moe. Additional acts slated to grace the stage are Dawes, The Infamous Stringdusters, Krasno/Moore Project presented by the Big Easy In Buffalo, Neal Francis and others.

This will also feature music from Mighty Poplar, comprised of Noam Pickelny, Chris Eldridge, Andrew Marlin and Greg Garrison. The 502s, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Buffalo Colored Musicians Club, Organ Fairchild, NY’s Dead Coalition, Buffalo Brass Machine and more have also signed on to perform.

For those looking to stick around for all three days of music, tent and RV camping passes are available for purchase.

To claim a festival pass and learn more about the upcoming event, visit borderlandfestival.com.