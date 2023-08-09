The Goo Goo Dolls and Jake in South Carolina

Before the Goo Goo Dolls began performing one of their most well known songs at Simpsonville’s CCNB Amphitheatre, a sign in the crowd caught the attention of lead singer John Rzeznik.

It read: “Can I play Name w/ you on guitar.”

Seconds later, 19-year-old Jake Stein was making his way on stage.

”I still can’t believe like the whole thing in general,” Stein said.

The crowd erupted as Stein played the first few notes.

“ thought I’d be more nervous than I was,” he said.

#Jake #simpsonvillesc #yeahthatgreenville @kimstroud1 Jake and The Goo-Goo Dolls in Simpsonville, SC. If anyone knows Jake and his sister, tag them… Jake is famous now!🙂 John was amazing even being forced to sit the entire show because of his injury and having to wear a boot!! These guys gave an amazing performance and made for a great summer concert night! As always…Thanks for a great time, Larry! #googoodolls #SouthCarolina GOO GOO DOLLS with O.A.R. – The Big Night Out Tour Goo Goo Dolls@Goo Goo Dolls ♬ original sound – Kim Stroud

Stein, who lives in Charlotte and attends Appalachian State University, said he looked at past performances of the Goo Goo Dolls and noticed Rzeznik usually spoke before playing their first hit song, “Name.”

He decided that was when he would get the singer’s attention.

Stein spent a month practicing “Name,” playing along to videos of the band performing live.

The last step was asking his sister to help him make a sign.

“The thing that made me the happiest about the whole thing was just seeing like how much they were smiling on stage or how much Johnny looked like he was really happy, which that was really cool for me personally,” Stein said.

The 19-year-old, who is studying exercise science, said he’d only played in front of people one other time at his high school’s coffee shop.