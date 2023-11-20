PREMIERE: Sam Grisman Project @ Junior Jerry Jam

Not for Kids Only is an album of children’s songs released by Jerry Garcia and David Grisman. On Oct. 21st, Sam Grisman stopped by Buffalo Iron Works to perform the entire album for the most recent Junior Jerry Jam show in Buffalo, NY.

DONATE TO JUNIOR JERRY JAM

Junior Jerry Jam (JJJ) is a grassroots, not-for-profit organization dedicated to inspiring and fostering the development of young musicians and music lovers by introducing young people to professional musicians in a fun, safe and family friendly environment. Embodying our belief that Buffalo truly is the City of Good Neighbors, JJJ is committed to raising money and awareness to support local non-profit and community organizations in order to further strengthen and deepen the bonds of our great Buffalo community.