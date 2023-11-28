First Outer Harbor Concert Announcement: Brothers Osborne

Rich Entertainment Group (REG) and Funtime Presents announce Grammy-winning, country-rock artists Brothers Osborne will bring their “Might As Well Be Us” tour to Terminal B at the Outer Harbor on Friday, June 14, 2024, as part of the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series.

Fresh off the release of their self-titled, fourth studio album, “Brothers Osborne,” the duo is one of music’s most consistently adventurous bands. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners, John and TJ Osborne are leaders of a progressive and still-classic school of country music, and the faces of a new generation of Nashville.

The siblings took home their first GRAMMY in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me,” inspired by TJ’s recent coming out.

“While we’re just heading into the winter months here in Buffalo, we’re looking forward to a fantastic summer concert season at the waterfront’s scenic new venue at Terminal B,” said Kevin Parkinson, vice president of finance and operations for REG. “This is just the beginning of a full line-up of exciting concert announcements at the Outer Harbor.”

Presale begins Wednesday, Nov. 29 for Artist Fan Club members, with a Spotify Presale going live on Thursday, Nov. 30. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.seetickets.us/event/brothers-osborne/577416

“We are thrilled, along with REG, to get started at Terminal B. We are excited at the opportunity to curate a calendar of diverse musical acts that appeals to the entire Western New York community, allowing people to enjoy the beautiful Buffalo summers while taking in live music on the waterfront,” said Artie Kwitchoff of Funtime Presents.

Kwitchoff’s partner, Donny Kutzbach, added, “This has been a long time coming. I am very excited at the chance to build on the two decades of outdoor entertainment we’ve been hosting along the Buffalo waterfront.”

REG and Funtime Presents remind all ticket buyers to purchase only from verified sellers. Only tickets issued directly through SeeTickets will be accepted at the door.