NEW ALBUM EVERYBODY CAN’T GO LANDS JANUARY 26, 2024 VIA DEF JAM RECORDINGS

Benny The Butcher, the Grammy-Nominated and Emmy-Award-winning member of Buffalo’s acclaimed Griselda collective, unveils a new single and music video entitled “BRON” out today via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE and watch HERE. It brings us another step closer to the arrival of his highly anticipated new album, EVERYBODY CAN’T GO, on January 26, 2024. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE.