NEIL YOUNG + CRAZY HORSE ANNOUNCE LOVE EARTH TOUR

Today, Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced their 2024 tour – Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run kicks off with two nights at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 24 & April 25 then continues with stops across North America in Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Neil Young Archives pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, February 13 at 10 AM PT. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 16 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com . At time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album FU##IN’ UP included with their tickets for no additional cost.

FU##IN’ UP reveals Neil Young + Crazy Horse in all their ragged glory, playing songs from their long relationship. Neil and The Horse have played together for over 50 years and the performances of these familiar songs, recorded in 2023, is a true highlight. As Neil explains, “In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.” FU##IN’ UP contains 9 songs on 2 LPs. The album will be released in limited edition color vinyl pressing on Record Store Day April 20 with a wider, all format release starting April 26. For further details go to NYA . Details about this release will be announced shortly.

MORE ON TICKETS: The artist wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. For fans who purchase tickets for the Love Earth Tour through Ticketmaster and can’t attend, they will have the option to resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Face Value Exchange, the artist has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Illinois, Connecticut, New York, and Virginia where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. A valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell tickets on the Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here .

NEIL YOUNG CRAZY HORSE LOVE EARTH TOUR DATES:

Wed Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu Apr 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed May 01 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu May 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun May 05 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Tue May 07 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed May 08 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sat May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Fri May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater



Wed May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island