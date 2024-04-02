CHECK OUT: Kitchen Dwellers

https://youtu.be/r6kpJCjqx_Y?si=jdqUNapJZtC346Ei LISTEN TO SEVEN DEVILS BUY LIMITED EDITION VINYL “We started recording this album with less music written than we ever have. That is to say, we went into the studio with just pieces and parts of music. Fragments of song, rather than fully formulated ideas,” says Torrin Daniels. “The album was recorded at GBP Studios in East Lansing, Michigan and was recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered by Glenn Brown. We knew going into this project that we wanted to work with someone that was really going to push us. Glenn has a way of working the music out of you in a way that is all his own – creating songs out of nothing. Many tunes on this record have been written as a result of improvising and trying out different ideas. And that is how we recorded this album – long nights and early mornings full of bouncing musical ideas off of one another in circles around the room.” The album was heralded by the releases of “The Crow and The Raven (III),” a song about deception, “Pendulum (V),” a song that examines addiction and its dance with the human psyche, and “Seven Devils (Limbo)” which draws from several locations throughout the US. “The name ‘Seven Devils’ is something I found throughout our travels as a band,” explains Max Davies. “Not only are there several places in the Carolinas that hold this namesake, but also along the Northwest Pacific coast as well. Even beyond this is the ‘Seven Devils’ mountain range, located in western Idaho along the Snake River. Not only is this name found in many places, but it appears to also come from many sources. Some are Biblical in nature – i.e. the seven demons cast out of Mary Magdalene – while others hold Native American origins. The lyrics of the song pull references from all of these stories.” WATCH “THE CROW AND THE RAVEN (III)” OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO WATCH “SEVEN DEVILS” OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO Kitchen Dwellers twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. The Montana quartet—Shawn Swain , Torrin Daniels , Joe Funk , and Max Davies —have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and recently performed alongside acts such as Billy Strings and Goose in addition to playing festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass, Under The Big Sky, WinterWonderGrass, and more. They’ve released three critically acclaimed albums—Ghost In The Bottle , Muir Maid , and Wise River . After amassing 15 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more. All tour information and up-to-date news can be found at kitchendwellers.com.