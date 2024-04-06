PLAYLIST: Soundcheck | April 2024

Introducing our new monthly series #SOUNDCHECK.

A playlist of some of the great talent you can see #liveinconcert around #Buffalo and #WNY during the current month.

Venue, ticket and additional show info can always be found on our website at Buffalo.fm.

Want to be included? Send your latest releases, concert info, etc.. to Buffalofm@wnymedia.net

APRIL playlist features new music from PA LINE Organ Fairchild Johnny Hart and the Mess Miller and The Other Sinners FARROW Grub Strange Standard as well as great music from JJ Grey & Mofro with Judith Hill – Electric City, Buffalo NY Don McLean Donna the Buffalo Willie Watson Thor Platter The Motet and more

Check it out!