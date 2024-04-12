Live at Larkin 2024 Schedule

KeyBank Live at Larkin, Larkin Square’s live music series, Wednesdays from 5 pm – 8 pm returns June 5th – August 28th, 2024, 5PM – 8PM

Each week features a signature local band along with food and drinks. Featured food will include a curated selection of food trucks along with cans of beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase. Bratts Hill restaurant in Larkin Square will also be open for dinner service duing KeyBank Live at Larkin.

6/5 John & Mary & the Valkyries

6/12 Will Holton & Daniel Powell’s Mid-Week Vibe

6/19 Juneteenth ft. Farrow & Project Access to A-Free-Kas

6/26 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan

7/3 Blues 4 Vets w/Miller & the Other Sinners & more

7/10 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

7/17 Talking Dead Heads

7/24 Ticketed Event, TBA

7/31 Big Easy in Buffalo presents: Terrence Simien and the Zydeco Experience with El Batey’s Agua de Liberté”

8/7 Buffalo’s Last Waltz Band Does Dylan & The Band

8/14 Handsome Jack Does CCR

8/21 StoneFlower/ Hollyfeld Does Springsteen

8/28 Grosh Prime ft. Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Michael DeLano