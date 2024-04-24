DVR REWIND
Drew Carey REALLY Loved Phish at the Sphere

Drew Carey caught Phish at the Sphere in Las Vegas over the weekend and the Price is Right host can’t stop gushing. After the show he tweeted:

Then, last night on CBS late night show After Midnight, he doubled down on it on national TV :)

 

 

