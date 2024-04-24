Drew Carey REALLY Loved Phish at the Sphere

Drew Carey caught Phish at the Sphere in Las Vegas over the weekend and the Price is Right host can’t stop gushing. After the show he tweeted:

#Phish at the #Sphere

I swear I just talked to God

I would give you all my money, stick my dick in a blender and swear off pussy for the rest of my life in exchange for this.

Bro I met God tonight for real. I feel like I just got saved by Jesus no lie pic.twitter.com/Wci1OdUp3F — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) April 22, 2024

Then, last night on CBS late night show After Midnight, he doubled down on it on national TV :)