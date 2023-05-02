Arkells to Play Outer Harbor August 12th

The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group (BWMG) and Funtime Presents are thrilled to announce ARKELLS will perform at Buffalo Outer Harbor on Saturday, August 12, as part of the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series. This special show at the Lakeside Event Lawn presented by Upstate Honda Dealers, is slated to be Arkells’ biggest headline date of the summer, and will feature support from multiplatinum, two-time Grammy-Award nominated artist K.Flay.

Listen to Arkells’ #1 hit “You Can Get It” feat. K.Flay here.

Arkells are no strangers to Buffalo – having most recently sold out three back-to-back nights at the Town Ballroom in 2022.

“Buffalo has always felt like a home away from home,” says frontman Max Kerman. “We’ve had so many incredible nights in town. From opening for The Tragically Hip and The Who, to our own shows at the Town Ballroom and Canalside, it’s always an A-plus experience. If you’re looking for a big outdoor Arkells show this summer, Buffalo is the place to be.”

The show begins at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m., with Seneca Gaming Club members pre-sale beginning May 4 at 10 a.m.

General tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets start at $28.50 for General Admission and $58.50 for VIP, plus fees.

Tickets and show information is available at: https://tixr.com/e/68840

Arkells with special guest K.Flay join previously announced shows for the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series, including The Gaslight Anthem, Jimmy Eat World/Manchester Orchestra and more. Future shows will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets to the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series are available here.

The Lakeside Event Lawn presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers is located at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. The parking lots adjacent to the venue are free to event ticket holders and will be managed on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking lots open for this event at 5 p.m. Additional street parking is available along Fuhrmann Boulevard. The venue strongly encourages ride-sharing and alternate modes of transportation when possible. The BWMG reminds all ticket buyers to purchase only from verified sellers. Only tickets issued directly through TIXR will be accepted at the door.

