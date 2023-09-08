Goose Drops Surprise EP Before Upcoming Borderland Festival Appearance (Friday)

Goose surprise fans with the release of a brand new three-song EP, Autumn Crossing, which features the first studio versions of three sought-after live rarities, collectively known by fans as the “Travelers-Elmeg Suite.” Showcasing the band’s incredible creative synergy, technical proficiency, and spellbinding vocals, the EP is available now via No Coincidence Records on all streaming services, and for pre-order on limited edition, 180g etched vinyl.

The official music video for the complete three-song composition was filmed, directed, and edited by Will Thresher, Michael Nuchereno, and Aaron Mannes, and is streaming now on the band’s YouTube page. Filmed largely in western New York, the stunning visuals bring the viewer on a thrilling journey through wonderous natural landscapes that mirror the depth and beauty of the accompanying soundtrack.

Autumn Crossing was produced and engineered by D. James Goodwin (Bob Weir, Kevin Morby) at The ISOKON in Woodstock, NY during the same sessions that yielded 2022’s critically acclaimed breakthrough LP, Dripfield.

The jamminess fans have come to expect remains intact on Autumn Crossing: Just listen to the way the harmonies of “Travelers I” give way to the untamable guitar-and-drum flights of its instrumental companion (“Travelers II”) — way out, for sure. But the refreshing thing about the band is how straightforward they can get, in this case, the suite-closing “Elmeg the Wise,” which trundles forward like a Salvation Army band in Neverland, sleigh bells and all. Here lies the connection between druids gathered in their imagined glens and the cross-country kids of the Connecticut suburbs warming up in the nature preserve; between progressive flash and the terrestrial comforts of indie rock. “Keep my hands sewn on, Lord,” they chant, “I need them still, oh I’m not through.” Hands: Pretty useful. They call it roots music because it grows in the ground.

“This is a meaningful one for me,” says Rick Mitarotonda. “It’s among a collection of material I wrote in the years prior to Goose forming. This band is interesting to me in that way, it draws from many different times and places, and there’s a particular freedom to that. This one was a special time and place for me personally.”

The limited edition 12” EP release comes on 180g black vinyl, featuring new artwork by Jonathan Lovering etched into the record. The package is hand-numbered, includes a 4-page lyrics insert, and is available for pre-order now.

With Autumn Crossing, Goose continues to push the boundaries of their creative output, with a work that speaks to the mind, body, and spirit.

