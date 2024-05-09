Cobblestoned Live Set for August 3rd

THE HIP ABDUCTION, BUMPIN’ UGLIES, AND MORE

AUGUST 3rd, 2024 IN BUFFALO, NY

May 9th, 2024 (Buffalo, NY) – Twenty6 Productions and Buffalo Iron Works have announced the lineup for the 2024 Cobblestoned Vibes Music Festival taking place on August 3rd in Buffalo, NY. This year’s event will span two stages in Buffalo’s Historic Cobblestone District, featuring local artisan vendors, food trucks, and a cannabis journey like no other.

Organizers from Twenty6 Productions, Buffalo Iron Works, and Bison Botanics are excited to offer a unique festival experience that celebrates the vibrant spirit of Buffalo like never before.

Headlining this spectacular event are nationally renowned acts The Hip Abduction and Bumpin Uglies, whose infectious beats and captivating performances promise to keep you dancing all night long. But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Get ready to rock out to the soulful sounds of Dirty Work feat members of Aqueous, as they pay homage to the legendary Steely Dan, groove with Organ Fairchild, and more. Cobblestoned Vibes is set to be one of upstate New York’s premier summer events. This year’s curated lineup is represented by national, regional, and Buffalo’s favorite local acts. A complete list of artists is below.

“This festival is set to be something incredibly special, and we’re excited to share what we’ve created. As sad as it was to say goodbye to Cobblestone Live, we are rejuvenated and thrilled to introduce Cobblestoned Vibes to the region. This year is about bringing everyone together. We do everything in our power to make this experience accessible to all, and we like to think this will be a memorable event for all who attend.” – Josh Holtzman, Festival Co-Director & CEO

“Our aim is to elevate the event to a whole new level, infusing it with our refined skills and passion. By scaling down, we envision creating a more intimate and memorable experience, one that fosters deeper connections and leaves a lasting impression.” – Grace Vesneske, Festival Co-Director & President

Tickets are currently on sale at the following rates and will increase the day of the event:

ADVANCE: General Admission: $30 ADV/$40 DOS VIP “Get Lifted” Package: $95/$110 DOS (limited availability)

DAY-OF FESTIVAL: General Admission: $40 VIP “Get Lifted” Package: $110 (limited availability)



In addition to its eclectic roster of musical artists, this year’s festival will also feature a vibrant marketplace with local artisan vendors, delectable munchies from food trucks offering culinary delights, craft beer and spirits from local breweries, and a cannabis journey experience presented by Bison Botanics.

VIP passes include a VIP ticket to the festival, one “Get Lifted” package provided by Bison Botanics filled with goodies, one free drink ticket, a limited edition VIP credential, and a limited edition Cobblestoned Vibes 2024 official lineup poster.