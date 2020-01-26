LIVE ALERT: Davy Knowles @ Buffalo Iron Works

About Davy Knowles:

At 32 years of age, Isle of Man-born guitarist/singer/songwriter Davy Knowles can now add ‘Mascot Recording Artist’ to his long list of already impressive achievements.

Knowles first burst onto the scene in 2007 with his band ‘Back Door Slam’, garnering rave reviews, national US television appearances (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Good Morning America), extensive triple-A radio airplay, and two top 5 Billboard Blues charting albums. Since then, Knowles has independently released two more studio albums, 2014’s ‘The Outsider’ and 2016’s ‘Three Miles From Avalon’, which also hit the top 5 on the Billboard Blues chart. An EP, ‘1932’, showcasing his talents on acoustic guitar, specifically a 1932 National acoustic guitar, was released in early 2017.

An extensive tour schedule has ensured he has put in more than his ’10,000 hours’ on the road, including appearances with The Who, Jeff Beck, Gov’t Mule, Lynrd Skynrd, Kid Rock, Joe Bonamassa, Sonny Landreth, Peter Frampton, Joe Satriani, and the Sammy Hagar-fronted supergroup ‘Chickenfoot’ among many others. “It’s your job to be the worst player in the room, and absorb like a sponge” says Knowles of sharing the stage with his heroes. And it’s not just his heroes he’s played for, in 2010, he became the first musician in history to play live directly to the International Space Station from Mission Control in Houston.

Despite these accomplishments, things are only looking up for Davy Knowles, having just signed to Holland-based record label, Mascot. “I am excited to join the ranks at Mascot Records, a label I’ve admired and been a fan of for a long time, I feel honored to be included in their incredible roster, and am excited to knuckle down on making some great music together in 2020.”