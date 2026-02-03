Buffalo Iron Works Turns Up the Heat with a Genre-Spanning February Lineup

Buffalo Iron Works, the independently owned live music venue nestled in Buffalo’s historic Cobblestone District, is turning February into a monthlong celebration of sound, movement, and community. From high-energy dance parties and bass-heavy tours to jam band staples and feel-good mingles, the venue’s February calendar offers something for every kind of music lover.

Known for curating unforgettable live experiences, Buffalo Iron Works continues its mission of bringing nationally touring artists and beloved regional favorites to Western New York audiences. Whether you’re looking to dance, discover, or dive deep into live music culture, February at BIW delivers.

February 2026 Highlights Include:

Friday, February 6: Choreo & Cocktails — Learn iconic pop choreography from a former professional dancer in LA, cocktail in hand

Saturday, February 7: Open Decks Night — A community-driven DJ showcase

Sunday, February 8: Apple Cove Farms’ Super Bowl Kickoff Fundraiser

Thursday, February 12: Zachary Ross (Man Overboard) — An intimate performance from the pop-punk frontman

Friday, February 13: MNM Presents: AHEE – BassQuest Tour w/ special guests WODD

Saturday, February 14: Cupid’s Undie Run — A high-energy charity event with heart

Sunday, February 15: No Strings Attached: Cupid’s Mingle — A Valentine’s Weekend social with throwback vibes

Thursday, February 19: Haggis X-1 — Featuring members of Enter the Haggis

Friday, February 20: The Rollin’ Rust w/ Watch Your Step

Saturday, February 21: Workingman’s Dead — A Grateful Dead tribute experience

Friday, February 27: SE2 Silent Disco Presents: DECADES Silent Disco

Saturday, February 28: Jimkata w/ Letter to Elise

With more than 200 shows annually, Buffalo Iron Works remains a cornerstone of the city’s live music scene—championing emerging talent, hosting acclaimed touring acts, and fostering a welcoming, high-quality concert experience for artists and fans alike.

For tickets to all events, visit: https://buffaloironworks.com