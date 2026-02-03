DON’T MISS: The Wood Brothers @ Town Ballroom

The Wood Brothers will headline Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY on Thursday, February 26. The performance is part of a 17-date winter tour in support of their latest album, Puff Of Smoke. The Grammy Award-nominated roots trio will be joined by special guest, Elizabeth Moen. Tickets and additional info available HERE.

​

​​Defined by their ever-curious musical minds, voracious creative appetite, and love of spontaneity, The Wood Brothers‘ ninth studio album, Puff of Smoke, brims with joy in the face of turbulent times. The album has received critical acclaim from Uncut, Relix, The Bluegrass Situation, and DownBeat, among others, with MOJO praising its “restless music mix that’s unpredictable and big on swing,” and Rolling Stone declaring, “from mesmerizing performances at festivals to their eclectic new album Puff of Smoke, the roots-rock band remain proudly hard to categorize.”

​

A true collaborative effort between its three members, the songs on Puff Of Smoke weave a medley of musical ideas, ranging from Latin-inflected acoustic guitar lines, to driving post-jazz rhythms, to infectious sing along choruses, resulting in a cohesive, joyful whole. All with The Wood Brothers’ trademark turns of phrase and lighthearted, but subversively profound wisdom at the core. Among the 11-song collection are standouts like the title track, “Witness,” and “The Trick,” that draw inspiration from the band’s shared focus on meditation and mindfulness, reminding listeners that life can turn on a dime, and all we truly have is the moment at hand.

​

Brothers Chris and Oliver Wood initially pursued separate musical careers before coming together as The Wood Brothers. Chris was revered for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver’s band King Johnson built a loyal following in the South. With the addition of Jano Rix as a permanent third member, The Wood Brothers line-up was solidified.

​

Two decades since the release of their debut album Ways Not To Lose (2006), The Wood Brothers have cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience who’ve grown alongside them over the years. They’ve offered a prolific flow of creative output, alongside a zealous commitment to bring their electrifying live performances to fans across North America and Europe. As fans who join them night after night, singing along to classics like “Luckiest Man,” “Postcards From Hell,” “Happiness Jones” and more will attest, The Wood Brothers are among the most enduring and beloved bands of their time.

​

When: ​

​ Thursday, February 26 ​

​ Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm ​

​

​ Where: ​

​ Town Ballroom

681 Main St

Buffalo, NY 14203