Annie in the Water Announces New EP “Garden”

Check them out at Neitzches on Saturday May 2nd

Americana indie rock band Annie in the Water is set to release their new EP, Garden, on May 8th, 2026, offering a vibrant and introspective collection of songs rooted in connection, growth, and presence. The first single, “Here Right Now,” will be released on April 10th, 2026, giving listeners an early glimpse into the band’s evolving sound.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Jason “Jocko” Randall at Capture Studio in Syracuse, New York, Garden captures the energy and emotional depth that Annie in the Water has become known for across the Northeast’s music scene. Blending Americana textures with indie rock sensibilities, the EP delivers catchy hooks, dynamic instrumentation and thoughtful lyricism.

Garden explores themes of grounding, transformation, and living in the present moment. The lead single, “Here Right Now,” sets the tone with an immediacy and warmth that reflects the EP’s central message of embracing where you are while growing into what’s next. ”

Annie in the Water have taken another step forward, solidifying their ascension above “jam-band” status, with this EP of finely crafted compositions. Each song has all the structure, melody, and confidence of a national or internationally touring band, and this one should help propel Annie in the Water to those heights. Simply brilliant.” Andy Scullin, Local Music Relations and Eddies nominated “Music Journalist of the Year” for Metroland.

Garden and its single, “Here right Now”, will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more