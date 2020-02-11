LIVE ALERT: Hayley in the Water: Hayley Jane & Annie Perform Fleetwood Mac

NOTE: Video Player will appear above closer to showtime.

If you have trouble viewing the video, visit our Facebook page directly at https://facebook.com/fmbuffalo

Hayley Jane and Annie In The Water Performing Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours

About Hayley Jane: Hayley Jane’s performance is layered with raw intensity + linguistic prowess. She has a deeply emotive + highly magnetizing presence that’s generating a serious buzz in the industry.

Hayley Jane pulls inspiration from a variety of styles, including 60s/70s rock + pop, musical theater, folk, blues, soul, reggae, psychedelic, funk, bluegrass + country. Her music has been praised by a wide range of musicians, producers, music lovers + the like, for successfully combining a diverse sound with clever lyrics + Vaudevillian-style storytelling.

Hayley’s on-stage energy + theatrics draw her crowds into a vivid landscape of emotion. She reawakens her audiences to the wild parts of the soul – medicine so needed in these modern times.

About Annie in the Water:

AITW consists of 6 uniquely talented musicians from all over the North-east. When combined, they make a sound that is not easy to categorize. Funk, Jam, Bluegrass, hip hop, rock and Reggae are a few genres that Anniein the Water embodies, but you also get hints of Soul, electronic and pro-gressive rock. When asked to explain AITW’s sound, a common response is:

“Its hard to explain.” But whats most important is not only how their music sounds, but how it feels and how it moves the listener. Each show, Annie in the Water creates an atmosphere of positive, upbeat and collectively energy that is infectious and inviting. They pride themselves on community and kindness on stage and that sentiment ripples through their music to their fans as well. The group started in 2007 as a small acoustic duo and over the years they have grown into a powerhouse 6 piece band. The band is made up of members Brad Hester (Lead Vocals/Rhythm guitar), Michael Lashomb (Vocal/Lead Guitar), Brock Kuca (Percussion/Vo-

cals), Chris Meier (Bass/Vocals), Ryan Trumbull (Drums/Vocals) and Matthew Richards (Keys/Vocals). Together, this line up creates a collective energy that is connected, professional and focused on giving the best show every single performance.

Annie in the Water continues to evolve their sound with each performance, no matter how small. Whether they are headlining a music festival, playing in a sold out venue in front of hundreds of people, performing a

private party or community event, AITW gives their best performance with intentions to give their audience a great show and leave them feeling good. The fans, traveling, music and experiences are all pieces of

Annie in the Water and these expressions will continue to evolve with each time their step on a stage on this beautiful blue planet.