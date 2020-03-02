Rick Ross coming to Canalside

Buffalo, N.Y. (Monday, March 2, 2020) — Promoter Tim Walton today announced that multi-platinum and Grammy nominated recording artist Rick Ross will headline at Canalside in Buffalo on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Concert gates open at 5 p.m. This is the first major Canalside concert announcement of the year.

Labeled the hottest MC in the game, Rick Ross is a rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and founder of Maybach Music. Rick Ross has many chart-topping hits, including 2020 Grammy Nominated song “Gold Roses,” featuring Drake.

VIP and Express Entry tickets go on sale Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

The $50 VIP ticket includes access to the VIP Pavilion, two complimentary drinks (good for beer, wine, soda or water), private restrooms and front of stage access. For an additional $20, guests can purchase the VIP + Merch Pack ticket. This $70 ticket includes the VIP amenities along with a merchandise swag bag.

General Admission + Merch Pack + Express Entry ticket is on sale today as well for just $40.

Regular General Admission tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com, at the Buffalo Waterfront office in the KeyBank Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets will also be available at the Canalside Information Kiosk located on the Boardwalk, which is scheduled to open in May.

Canalside concert goers should anticipate encountering the same security policies and procedures as years past. Smoking, outside food and beverage, weapons, umbrellas, and bicycles are not permitted inside the concert venue. For this particular concert, chairs are not permitted. For a full list of concert policies, please visit buffalowaterfront.com.