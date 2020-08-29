The Big Easy in Buffalo Announces 2020 Fall Series

The Big Easy in Buffalo is proud to announce our fall series of nine concerts featuring some of Western New York’s best local bands that have that New Orleans spirit. The shows will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/TheBigEasyInBuffalo. The shows, all with 5:30pm start times, are:

9/19 – The Brass Machine w. guests Buffalo Aerial Dance

9/25 – Hocus Polkas

9/26 – White Hot Brass Band

10/2 – LeeRon Zydeco

10/3 – Kickstart Rumble

10/9 – Carina & The Six String Preacher

10/10 – Organ Fairchild

10/16 – Banjo Juice Jazz Band

10/17 – Fredtown Stompers

While we normally feature local bands as opening acts for the New Orleans bands we bring to town as part of our series, this fall we’re giving this great local talent the spotlight!

All shows will be live streamed thanks to buffalo.fm. The live-streams of the shows are free of charge, though tips for the bands are strongly encouraged. The live streams will be posted at www.facebook.com/TheBigEasyInBuffalo, as are frequent live streams from New Orleans artists.

Our series got its start following Hurricane Katrina as a way to support New Orleans musicians at a time of lost gigs, professional and personal loss. As we mark 15 years since Katrina today on August 29, The Big Easy in Buffalo’s mission of supporting artists and bringing Western New York the sounds and culture of New Orleans continues; we’re proud to be able to support these great local bands who are likewise experiencing losses due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Since 2007 The Big Easy in Buffalo has brought New Orleans and Louisiana music and culture to the Western New York region several times a year for free and low cost live performance, as well as music education and mentoring for local musicians, students, and the community. Through The Big Easy in Buffalo thousands of students, dozens of local bands, and countless audience members in Western New York have been exposed to this unique American culture. The Big Easy in Buffalo is made possible in part by Arts Services Initiative of WNY, buffalo.fm, Silo City, Buffalo Iron Works, Sportsmen’s Tavern, The Buffalo Grand Hotel, and Dick & Jenny’s.