Borderland Festival Proudly Announces ‘The Borderland Broadcast’

Borderland Music & Arts Festival, set to take place this coming weekend September 19th-20th at Knox Farm State Park outside of Buffalo, New York, located 20 minutes from the Canadian border, was rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The festival has quickly become one of the premiere events in the region boasting 2 days of killer music, an arts festival with more than 30 bands, live artists, yoga, a kids area, artisan vendors, regional craft beer & culinary experiences. Borderland has also received several awards from New York State for their environmental leadership and sustainability efforts.

LISTEN HERE

In lieu of this year’s festival, the organizers, along with their friends at Buffalo.FM, have curated a weekend of music with streaming audio from past festivals, featuring live sets from Gov’t Mule, Keller Williams Grateful Grass, The Infamous Stringdusters, Oteil & Friends, Sam Roberts Band, The Sheepdogs and more.

“We wanted to be able to give our fans a way to connect to Borderland this weekend, to take us back to the feeling you have when you’re watching live music. Myself and my team feel a huge void in our lives and in our hearts without the festival happening this weekend, and we know that music is a great healer. We hope that fans of Borderland tune in with us for some very special live sets from the last two years.” says festival Owner, Jennifer Brazill.

Tune in to Buffalo.FM September 19th & 20th at 2:00pm ET daily or for the replay at 10:00pm ET and join the celebration!

The festival is looking ahead to 2021 and planning to return to Knox Farm State Park, September 18th & 19th, 2021. 2-day GA and VIP Tickets for next year’s festival are currently on sale at www.borderlandfestival.com. Fans can best support Borderland Festival during these challenging times by purchasing advanced tickets. The 2021 line up is expected to be announced in Spring 2021.