LIVE: Buffalo Brass Machine

The Brass Machine (formerly the Buffalo Brass Machine) is one of the premiere touring acts on the live music circuit today, laying down funky New Orleans-style street beats across the United States and Canada. Formed in 2014 at the University at Buffalo, The Brass Machine provides a unique blend of hip hop, funk, and R&B, all in an infectious and energetic package.



Having performed alongside national acts such as Earth, Wind, and Fire, Rebirth Brass Band, Bonerama, John Papa Gros, and CJ Chenier, The Brass Machine is hittin’ the streets hard. Comprised of many top-notch Upstate NY musicians, the group has been named the best funk band in Western New York three years in a row by JazzBuffalo, and is rapidly gaining traction at their live shows, and is anticipating a new album in 2020.

Special thanks to Arts Services Initiative of WNY, buffalo.fm, and Silo City for supporting the series!