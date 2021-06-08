Beginning Friday, July 9th, Knox Farm State Park will be home to a new concert series, Sunset at the Stables. Sunset at the Stables, presented by HUNT Real Estate, will feature some of the region’s most talented musicians with the iconic Knox Farm stables as a backdrop.

“We are thrilled to create a new tradition at Knox Farm,” said event producer and 42 North Brewery Founder, John Cimperman. “We felt it was important to create an event that allows folks to get outside in a safe and casual environment. The Stables at Knox Park provides the ideal backdrop for a night of music and relaxation,” he added.

Tickets, with proceeds benefiting the Friends of Knox Farm State Park, will be $20 and includes free parking, a complimentary beverage, and three hours of live music. In addition to the live music, Sunset at the Stables will feature local food and beverages from 42 North Brewing Company, Buffalo Distilling, Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream, and regional food trucks. To assure social distancing, event attendance will be limited to 300 guests for the first event.

The music line-up for Sunset at the Stables is as follows:

Friday, July 9th- Brothers Blue

Friday, July 16th- Buffalo Bluegrass AllStars

Friday, July 23rd- Leroy Townes Band

Friday, Juy 30th- Farrow

Sunset at the Stables will adhere to all New York State and Erie County Covid protocols. While the event will not require proof of vaccination, Sunset at the Stables will require non-vaccinated attendees to wear a mask.

For more information, or to reserve tickets to any of the events in the Sunset at the Stables series, log onto https://www.sunsetatthestablesmusic.com/.