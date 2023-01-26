Spafford Returns to Buffalo Iron Works Jan. 31st

Spafford are known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It’s a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90’s alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method.

Show details: https://wl.seetickets.us/ event/Spafford-w-Special- Guests/515902?afflky= BuffaloIronWorks&utm_source= awin&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_ campaign=546767&utm_content= Comparison+Engine&awc=7816_ 1668140339_ 950e0d8c46fe242402c656d0c17b6d 50&AFF=aw

Listen to Spafford‘s new album Simple Mysteries here: https://open.spotify.com/ artist/7fA0IDinGo27lmOeGy6oGV

Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst themost creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others.