RIVER JAM IS THIS SUNDAY AT RIVERWORKS

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS NOW and SAVE $10 OFF DOOR PRICES!!

WHEN: Sunday October 13th

WHERE: Buffalo Riverworks TIME: 2pm – 11pm TICKETS: buffaloriverworks.com The Bands: ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N. “One of my biggest inspirations, Kobe Bryant, used to say don’t be bitter, be better,” says Andy Frasco. “So, I’ve always tried to be better every year. I’m not trying to stay still, I want to get better at every-thing in life. I’m not just plateauing. I’m going to keep fighting to be the best songwriter I can be. Because if you’re not evolving, you’re dying.” Andy Frasco & The U.N. have long been the high-flying DIY renegades of the touring scene known and loved for their kaleidoscopic musical fusion, one-of-a-kind onstage audacity, and contagious party-animal energy. The band’s recent full length LP ‘L’Optimist’ celebrates their longevity, while giving way to a wiser, but no less enthusiastic, artist and band leader who isn’t afraid to lean into the introspective and explore more difficult terrain, lyrically and emotionally. “With so much bad news in the world, why not try to figure out a way to get out of the darkness,” Frasco says. “We’re not going to be able to change the world, but we can at least help the process along by being optimistic that the future will turn itself around. And if everyone changes their mind state about the future, then maybe we can change the world.” Never one to sit on his laurels, the pandemic pushed Frasco into expansion, transforming his high energy roadshow into a blitz of new music, a 33 episode variety show (Andy Frasco’s World Saving ShitShow) which garnered 20 millions views, a highly attended digital Dance Party, and further development of his already successful and compelling podcast, Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast. His variety show and podcast has featured interviews and musical performances by many notable guests such as Tony Hawk, Billy Strings, GRiZ, Bert Kreischer, Margaret Cho, Nathaniel Rateliff, Kamasi Washington and more. Frasco continues to grow as a songwriter, band leader, and human being, steadfastly determined to keep on keeping on, pushing himself and his music to improve with every passing day. Don’t miss out on the party → https://www.andyfrasco.com/

Spafford

spafford.net

Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It’s a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90’s alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others.

Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It’s a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90’s alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others.

magicbeansmusic.com

Magic Beans have a passion for music that is as infectious as their songs, both of which have gained them national notoriety in a short time. The band honors the wide diaspora of American music by incorporating the flavors of funk, R’n’B, rock, soul, and even some country influence into a complete package that is noticeably their own. Their latest release, Unzipped, is an all instrumental tribute to lo-fi recording techniques, hip hop beat tapes, and 90’s neo-soul. Previous studio releases like, Slice of Life, showcase the bands’ depth of songwriting and composition as well as their knack for catchy lyrics. The Beans have extensively toured their analog dance music and neo-jam across the whole country, earning them an expansive fanbase.

Seamlessly combining the familiar tones and accessible sounds of the past with a modern spin makes the band a hit with music fans of any generation. Their soulful songs and entrancing dance grooves will fill your cup and leave you wanting more. Intended to move your body and your heart, the band draws you in with their music and their wonderful fanbase, Team Bean, makes sure you stick around. With an impressive repertoire of 100+ songs and resume of 1000+ shows in their wake as a young group, Magic Beans are sure to be one of those bands you’ll keep your ear on for a long time.

Magic Beans have a passion for music that is as infectious as their songs, both of which have gained them national notoriety in a short time. The band honors the wide diaspora of American music by incorporating the flavors of funk, R’n’B, rock, soul, and even some country influence into a complete package that is noticeably their own. Their latest release, Unzipped, is an all instrumental tribute to lo-fi recording techniques, hip hop beat tapes, and 90’s neo-soul. Previous studio releases like, Slice of Life, showcase the bands’ depth of songwriting and composition as well as their knack for catchy lyrics. The Beans have extensively toured their analog dance music and neo-jam across the whole country, earning them an expansive fanbase.Seamlessly combining the familiar tones and accessible sounds of the past with a modern spin makes the band a hit with music fans of any generation. Their soulful songs and entrancing dance grooves will fill your cup and leave you wanting more. Intended to move your body and your heart, the band draws you in with their music and their wonderful fanbase, Team Bean, makes sure you stick around. With an impressive repertoire of 100+ songs and resume of 1000+ shows in their wake as a young group, Magic Beans are sure to be one of those bands you’ll keep your ear on for a long time.

https://youtu.be/GCjTfMvmBYI?si=90NByQzp06-48yP7&t=1781

Buffalo based Roy G Biv formed in 2017 as a progressive idea of combining influences and genres into something greater than their individual parts. Driven by undertones of jam music and heavy funk grooves, this quartet comes heavily equipped on the rhythm section with long time duo Evan Waterstrat (Bass) and Tyler “Smidge” Midgley (Drums) providing ever-often saucy foundational flows; while Sean Thurman (Guitar) paints high mountains and deep caverns over those canvases. This allows Roy G Biv to seamlessly bend the genres to their will. With bits of improvisation sprinkled atop dance grooves, fat funk, hip-hop verses, soul vocals, and even hardcore breakdowns – the trio has not been known to shy away from much.

Roy G Biv released their first album “It’s About Time” in April of 2022, and is available to stream on all platforms. Through several years of working together Roy G Biv remains a creative force, where no two shows are the same. Roy G Biv is currently working hard on recording new content and playing across the NY area. Music is a language and allows for several conversations without words. Roy G Biv believes in the exploration and expression of oneself through music, atmosphere, great company and deep connections. We invite you to come and join in on the fun and celebrate Buffalo through sound and light.



Tsavo Highway is a dynamic rock/jam band that calls Western New York their musical home. Led by the soulful vocals of Emily Scripps , the band brings a humble yet electrifying presence to the stage, drawing from musical influences such as; Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ripe, Phish, Grateful Dead, and Melt.

The mesmerizing guitar talents of Christian Dobosiewicz and Peter Kern, along with the solid rhythm foundation provided by Brian Calisto on the bass and Brian McMahon on drums, create an unforgettable sonic experience.

From intimate venues to larger stages, Tsavo Highway’s genuine passion for music shines through every note they play, leaving audiences captivated by their raw talent and heartfelt performances.



Keep an eye out for their new full length album coming soon in 2025, but for now you can stream their 3 song EP “Pit Stop” wherever you listen to music!