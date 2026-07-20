EAF Todd Eberwine & Friends Performing Some BLUES at Sportsmens Tavern Thursday 7-16-2026

Todd asked me to make sure to record the first song of the night.
So Here it is…A Long Blues Jam with Several Key Changes!
Playing the Blues is the Best Way to Let the Blues go.
Todd's Guitar was on Fire All Night! Take a Listen!
It was yet Another Great EAF Show at Sportsmens!
The Band:
Todd Eberwine – Guitar/Vocal
Ben Clarke – Bass
Jim Doersam – Drums/Vocal
Aaron Ziolkowski – Guitar/Vocal
Evan Laedke – Keys/Vocal
@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning
Todd asked me to make sure to record the first song of the night.