EAF Todd Eberwine & Friends Performing Some BLUES at Sportsmens Tavern Thursday 7-16-2026

Todd asked me to make sure to record the first song of the night.

So Here it is…A Long Blues Jam with Several Key Changes!

Playing the Blues is the Best Way to Let the Blues go.

Todd's Guitar was on Fire All Night! Take a Listen!

It was yet Another Great EAF Show at Sportsmens!

The Band:

Todd Eberwine – Guitar/Vocal

Ben Clarke – Bass

Jim Doersam – Drums/Vocal

Aaron Ziolkowski – Guitar/Vocal

Evan Laedke – Keys/Vocal

@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning

Source: Doug Manning — Watch the original video on YouTube