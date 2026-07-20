The Talking Dead Heads Performing at KeyBank Live at Larkin Wed 7-15-2026 “This Must Be the Place”

"This Must Be the Place" by Talking Heads

It was a Smokey, Hazy Day but, the crowd still showed up to dance

the night away! This video was early in the show.

As the night went on it got even more crowded especially

on the dance floor. The Band was Great and they performed

a nice variety of tunes! Larkin Square

I shot a few videos, from different angles in the crowd.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076304644916

@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning

Source: Doug Manning — Watch the original video on YouTube