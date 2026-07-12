GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin at Sportsmens Park "Communication Breakdown" 7-11-2026

Special Annual Event: Grosh Plays Led Zeppelin at Sportsmens!
Here is "Communication Breakdown" !
A Large Crowd enjoyed Led Zeppelin Music for 3 Hours!!
They were Tight and They were Great!
They normally perform their Original Rocking Music.
I just let my camera roll…the idea is to catch the Live Experience
and Great Audio, which I achieved!! Crank it up on a good stereo!
Grosh Is:
Megan Brown on Lead Vocals
Dylan Hund on Bass Guitar
Grace Lougen on Guitar and More Vocals
Josh English on the Drum Kit
http://www.GroshBand.com
@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning
Special Annual Event: Grosh Plays Led Zeppelin at Sportsmens!