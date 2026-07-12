GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin at Sportsmens Park "Communication Breakdown" 7-11-2026

Special Annual Event: Grosh Plays Led Zeppelin at Sportsmens!

Here is "Communication Breakdown" !

A Large Crowd enjoyed Led Zeppelin Music for 3 Hours!!

They were Tight and They were Great!

They normally perform their Original Rocking Music.

I just let my camera roll…the idea is to catch the Live Experience

and Great Audio, which I achieved!! Crank it up on a good stereo!

Grosh Is:

Megan Brown on Lead Vocals

Dylan Hund on Bass Guitar

Grace Lougen on Guitar and More Vocals

Josh English on the Drum Kit

http://www.GroshBand.com

@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning