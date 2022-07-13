JUST ANNOUNCED: Bruce Hornsby at UBCFA Nov. 10th

UBCFA Presale: Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. (Code: BHSOLO)

General Onsale: Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

Ticket Information

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts is excited to present An Evening With Bruce Hornsby at the UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Based out of Williamsburg, VA, Bruce Hornsby first rose to national prominence with “The Way It Is,” his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. The title track became the most-played song on American radio in 1987 while Tupac Shakur’s timeless song “Changes” builds on “The Way It Is” and set the stage for many subsequent versions of the track. In 1991 Hornsby collaborated with Bonnie Raitt, playing on her iconic hit “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Additionally, Hornsby was a part-time member of the Grateful Dead from September 1990 to March 1992, performing over 100 concerts in America and Europe. The 13-time Grammy nominee has also solidified his status as a highly sought-after collaborator. Hornsby’s own 23 albums have sold over 11 million copies worldwide, and he has appeared on over 100 records including releases with Bob Dylan, Don Henley, the Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger, Chaka Khan, Bon Iver, Brandon Flowers, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples, Willie Nelson and more.

About Hornsby, Musician Guide has said, “Bruce Hornsby’s illustrious career has included just about every type of success a musician can experience. He is known for his acoustic piano playing and honest lyrics intensified by his strong vocals. Hornsby’s songs are real life stories about small-town people.”

His most recent studio album, “’Flicted”, was released in May 2022.