Slip Madigan Performing a Cool Tune at Hydraulic Hearth Larkin After Party 7-15-2026 Different View

I do not know the song title but, it's Great!

Just shooting different views. The back area is nice!

So…after the Talking Dead Heads at Larkin, I went across the street.

Hydraulic Hearth is a Really Cool Hang!

I haven't seen Slip Madigan in quite a while…they were Awesome!

So glad I went and I grabbed a couple of videos.

Some from the back and a couple from the front…which sound better!

https://www.facebook.com/slipmadigan

https://www.slipmadigan.net

@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning

Source: Doug Manning — Watch the original video on YouTube