Slip Madigan Performing a Cool Tune at Hydraulic Hearth Larkin After Party 7-15-2026 Different View

I do not know the song title but, it's Great!
Just shooting different views. The back area is nice!
So…after the Talking Dead Heads at Larkin, I went across the street.
Hydraulic Hearth is a Really Cool Hang!
I haven't seen Slip Madigan in quite a while…they were Awesome!
So glad I went and I grabbed a couple of videos.
Some from the back and a couple from the front…which sound better!
https://www.facebook.com/slipmadigan
https://www.slipmadigan.net
@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning
I do not know the song title but, it's Great!